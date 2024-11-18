Making Rajasthan a leader in sports is state govt's priority: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 18 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Monday that making Rajasthan a leader in sports is the priority of the state government.

He said that the state government is developing world-class facilities in the field of sports so that the players make the state proud.

“The youth of Rajasthan are very talented and the sports talents here have the ability to perform better at the national and international level,” the CM added.

Sharma was addressing the review meeting of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department in the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

He directed the officials to ensure timely and effective implementation of all the budgetary announcements made for the all-round development of the youth and promotion of sports so that the benefits of these announcements and schemes reach the youth and players of the state as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will soon bring a youth policy for the all-round development of the youth, to encourage them and to resolve their problems quickly. He said that sports also play an important role in the personality development of youth.

A proper environment is being created for the promotion of sports at every level in the state. Sports Policy-2024 is also being prepared by incorporating science, analysis, counselling and nutrition along with sports infrastructure. The Chief Minister directed the officials to finalise both these policies and complete the necessary action soon.

Sharma said that 'Khelo Rajasthan' Youth Games will be organised on the lines of 'Khelo India' Youth Games, through which local-level talents will be honed.

He said that with a view to preparing rural youth for sports competitions, 163 gram panchayats with a population of 10,000 have been selected in the first phase. Open gyms and playgrounds will be built here. The Chief Minister directed that along with their construction, proper maintenance should also be ensured. He directed the officials to coordinate with other states and study the various schemes, policies and innovations being operated in those places in the field of sports so that Rajasthan can get maximum benefit from them.

Sharma said that Mission Olympics 2028 has been started in the state to take sports on top. Now, world-class facilities will be made available to the 50 most talented players in the state for the Olympic Games. To accomplish this mission, a centre of excellence for Sports will be built in Jaipur at a cost of Rs 100 crore. He directed the officials to complete it soon.

During the meeting, Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Neeraj K. Pawan furnished detailed information on the progress of the department's budgetary announcements through a presentation.

The Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Panth, Additional Chief Secretary Chief Minister's Office Shikhar Aggarwal, Principal Secretary Chief Minister's Office Alok Gupta and other senior officials were present.

