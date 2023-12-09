Making technical changes: MEA on Hamas question in Lok Sabha

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday that a technical correction is underway to specify Union Minister V Muraleedharan as the respondent to a question on Hamas in Lok Sabha. This clarification follows a document displaying Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's name as the one addressing questions about India's plans to designate Hamas as a terror group.

Both Lekhi and Muraleedharan serve as ministers of state in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Lekhi refuted signing the reply to the Parliament question and conveyed her denial to Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and the Prime Minister's Office through her official handle.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi issued a statement hours after Lekhi's denial, stating, "We have noted that Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 980 answered on 8 December 2023 needs a technical correction in terms of reflecting Shri V Muraleedharan as the Minister of State replying to the Parliament Question. This is being suitably undertaken," PTI quoted.

The question titled "Declaration of Hamas as a Terrorist Organisation" was posed by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran. It asked the Ministry of External Affairs whether the central government has any proposal to declare Hamas as a terrorist organisation in India and if the Israeli government raised any such demands with the Centre. "Designation of an organisation as terrorist is covered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and declaring any organisation as terrorist is considered as per the provisions of the Act by the relevant government departments," the answer to the question mentioned. When pointed out that the Lok Sabha and the MEA websites had the answer to the question mentioned in her name, Lekhi had said an "inquiry will reveal the culprit