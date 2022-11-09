Malali Mosque row: K'taka court to give verdict on survey demand

Bengaluru, Nov 9 A Karnataka court will give its verdict in connection with the Malali Mosque dispute on Wednesday.

Some Hindu organisations had submitted a petition demanding survey of the mosque on the lines of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh. This was followed by the surfacing of Hindu temple structure at the time of renovation of the mosque.

Challenging this, the management of the mosque and Muslim organisations had argued that the court did not have jurisdiction to look into the matter. The court was supposed to deliver the judgment in this regard on Monday.

Earlier, a Karnataka local court had reserved the order for November 9 in connection with the Malali mosque row in Dakshina Kannada district.

The Third Additional Civil Court in Mangaluru, after reserving the orders, directed that status quo had to be maintained in the premises of the masjid.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), one of the petitioners, demanded the appointment of court commissioner to conduct a survey in the Malali mosque.

The management of the Malali mosque maintained that the petition by the VHP should be quashed. It also maintained that the court could not take up the matter.

The court had recorded arguments and counter arguments. The judgement was earlier reserved on October 17, which was adjourned to November 9.

The Hindu organisations and minority community were looking ahead for the judgment. If the court considers the petition by Malali mosque management, the demand of VHP to get a survey of the mosque done would get quashed. And if the court considers the petition of VHP, there would be a survey of mosques.

As any decision would affect the law and order situation, the authorities are concerned and preparing for security cover to ensure peace and harmony.

