Malayalam actor Baiju booked for drunken driving after car hits two-wheeler

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 Actor Baiju has been booked by Kerala Police after he knocked down a two-wheeler while allegedly driving in a drunken condition here.

The incident took place on Sunday night at the Vellayambalam junction when the car he drove first knocked down the two-wheeler and then hit an electric post. In the process, his luxury car was damaged.

The police also arrived at the scene and so did a TV channel team which irked the actor.

Baiju lost his temper with the cameraman and was seen asking, "What’s the big deal in this, as vehicles do meet with accidents? What’s your problem ...I am not going to be scared by all this..."

The police took him to the local police station and later he was taken for a medical test. However, he refused to undergo a blood test, the medical officer gave a certificate stating that there was a smell of alcohol and since he did not cooperate the blood sample was not taken.

The two-wheeler driver, who was knocked down, luckily escaped unhurt and did not file a complaint. But the police registered a case and allowed the actor to leave.

Incidentally, Baiju years back ran into trouble when at a plush Club in the state capital city, where he is a regular, got into an altercation with a person and in a fit of rage showed a gun to him. Baiju went into hiding for several days and returned when things cooled down.

The actor started his acting career as a child artiste in 1981. Known for his typical Thiruvananthapuram dialect, he is a much sought-after actor and a popular figure in the state capital city.

His portrayal of Stephen Achayan in 'Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal' was hugely applauded. In 2019, he played the lead role in Nadirshah's 'Mera Naam Shaji' along with Asif Ali and Biju Menon.

