Malayalam actor Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid sexual assault allegations

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 Malayalam actor Siddique resigned on Sunday as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following sexual assault allegations raised by actress Revathy Sampath.

The actor submitted his resignation to the organisation’s president and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal through an email.

While speaking to IANS, Siddique said, "I am stepping down from the position in light of the allegations against me."

Revathy Sampath alleged on Saturday that she was raped by Siddique at a young age. She also claimed that a few of her friends had similar experiences with him.

The actress said, “Siddique first contacted me through social media. Later, following the promotion of the movie 'Sukhamayirikkatte', he invited me to his hotel room. I was 21 years old then. He sexually assaulted me and even locked me inside the room. However, I managed to escape."

The female actor added that she had already spoken about this incident in 2019 and said that she was opening up again as she has nothing to lose now.

Malayalam actor Joy Mathew, while speaking to IANS, welcomed Siddique's resignation. He said that it was for the authorities to decide on further action in the case of Siddique.

It may be noted that after the Hema Committee report has come out, several women are opening up against the sexual abuse faced by them in the industry.

Two days ago, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra alleged that she was molested by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman and noted Malayalam director, Ranjith. The actress said that she was abused in 2009 when she arrived in Kochi after being called for the shoot of a Malayalam movie directed by Ranjith in which superstar Mammooty was in the lead role.

