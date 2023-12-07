Malayalam actress abduction case: Kerala HC orders probe into alleged leaked videos

Kochi, Dec 7 In what's being seen as a huge setback for actor Dileep, an accused in the 2017 actress abduction case, the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered for a court monitored probe after the victim alleged that the visuals of the assault were leaked.

Despite being stored in a memory card which was in the custody of the court, which is conducting the trial in the case, the assault visuals were leaked, she contented.

Her plea was authenticated by a forensic report which justified her fears and the High Court asked this to be probed by a district judge and the report to it has to be submitted in a month's time.

Dileep strongly objected to this.

The court further ordered that the district judge can seek expert advice from police or others to help in the probe and it asked to see that proper criminal proceedings start if it is found out that someone has played truant with the memory card.

Notably, a leading south Indian actress - who subsequently identified herself - had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 who filmed the act to blackmail her.

After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested and was in jail for several weeks before walking out on a bail.

