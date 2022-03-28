Malayalam book on 'Kashmir Files' earns rave reviews

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28 A new book against the backdrop of the much discussed blockbuster film by Vivek Agnihotri "The Kashmir Files" in Malayalam has generated a great response.

Titled, 'Kashmiri Files', the book has been authored by senior journalist P.Sreekumar and published by Kozhikode based Veda Books.

Apart from the film which focuses on the atrocities on Pandits, Sreekumar describes the rich culture of Kashmir, its natural beauty, the millennium-long invasions and the huge cultural destructions.

The book delves into the yesteryear Kashmir as well as the personal experience of author during his travels to the valley.

He summed up on why he did this in one sentence, "The ignorance of current generation on reality of Kashmir ignited me to do such a work," said Sreekumar.

He realised this shocking fact from the response of his daughters after they saw the movie.

"They were not ready to accept fully that the picturised history in the movie is based on the real incidents and its clear indication of the ignorance of current generation," added Sreekumar.

He starts the book by describing the current situation of Kashmir and going back to history in each chapter named as "files" besides revealing several untold truths.

Director of Veda Books, Shabu Prasad said the nook is getting a huge response from the readers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor