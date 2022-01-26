Malaysia reports 4,066 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 26 Malaysia reported 4,066 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 2,840,225, according to the health ministry.

There are 442 new imported cases, with 3,624 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,918, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry reported 3,559 more recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,762,608.

There are 45,699 active cases, 131 are being held in intensive care units and 65 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 213,226 doses of the Covid vaccine on Tuesday, and 79.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, while 78.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 34 per cent have received boosters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor