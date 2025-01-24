Maliwal slams 'Z-plus' security for 'goon' Bibhav; calls Kejriwal 'Ravan' in country of 'sadhus'

New Delhi, Jan 24 Questioning the 'Z-plus' security provided to Bibhav Kumar, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday levelled serious allegations against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that she believes that he orchestrated the assault on her by his aide last year.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Maliwal expressed shock and dismay over the protection being afforded to Bibhav Kumar, a man she claims brutally assaulted her in Kejriwal’s official residence. According to Maliwal, Kejriwal’s protection of a "mere goon," and his repeated promotion of him only point to a deeper conspiracy.

She said, "It has been heard that the same goon, Bibhav Kumar, who mercilessly dragged me and beat me in Arvind Kejriwal's drawing room, has been given Z-plus security by the Punjab government. After all these months, I believe from my heart that Arvind Kejriwal got me beaten up. If it wasn’t so, why would he protect this man so much and promote him repeatedly?"

Maliwal’s comments followed a revelation that Kumar, despite being labeled a "goon" by the Supreme Court, has been given significant political clout.

She claimed that after being restricted by the court from holding important positions, Kumar was appointed as Chief Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister and enjoys a salary higher than Cabinet ministers.

Maliwal described Punjab government granting Z-plus security to Kumar as an excessive provision usually reserved for high-ranking officials.

"What has this goon done to deserve Z-plus security?" Maliwal asked.

"Seventy police commandos, government vehicles, fire brigade, and ambulances — all will follow him. This disrupts traffic and creates chaos. It is unimaginable for someone like him to be given such importance. And yet, Arvind Kejriwal has not only protected him but also ensured he gets everything he wants," she said.

Maliwal further alleged Kejriwal’s interference in her personal and professional life and claimed that he forced senior Member of Parliament ND Gupta to vacate a government bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, which was then illegally occupied by Kumar for months.

"This is what Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ looks like," she said sarcastically.

Asserting that she was fighting this battle alone, Maliwal slammed Kejriwal, calling him a hypocrite who masks his true nature.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a very big Ravan in a country of sadhus. Despite all the efforts to break me, intimidate me, and force me into submission, I will not lose courage. I will fight for the truth till the end," she professed.

Maliwal, who has worked alongside Kejriwal since 2006, reflected on the years they spent together fighting for common causes. She recalled that Kejriwal himself had written in his book 'Swaraj' that two people were central to his journey — one being Manish Sisodia and the other, Swati Maliwal.

"A woman who has struggled with you since 2006 is beaten up and instead of standing by her, you support the goon who assaulted her," she said.

She also condemned Kejriwal’s stance on women’s issues, questioning how he could call himself a supporter of women’s rights while protecting someone who harmed her.

"How can someone who claims to respect women, protect the very man who hurt me?" she asked.

Maliwal vowed to continue her fight for justice and said, "I am not afraid. I will keep fighting, even if I am alone in this."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor