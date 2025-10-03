Mallikarjun Kharge discharged from Bengaluru hospital after pacemaker implantation

Bengaluru, Oct 3 AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who has undergone successful pacemaker surgery, has been discharged from the hospital in Bengaluru, Indian National Congress stated on social media platform Facebook.

The statement released on Thursday stated, "Honourable Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji has been discharged from the hospital this evening. He is doing well and would like to thank each one of you for your good wishes."

"He looks forward to resuming his activities shortly as advised. We thank everyone for their good wishes and support," the Indian National Congress stated.

Kharge was admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru following a complaint of fatigue and breathing issues after participating in a hectic campaign in Bihar.

Kharge is actively taking part in the Bihar election campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Kharge, who underwent successful pacemaker implantation surgery in Bengaluru, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Talking to X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life."

Kharge successfully underwent a planned pacemaker implantation procedure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. His family has confirmed that he will resume work on October 3.

Karnataka RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, had issued a media statement in this regard.

Taking to social media X, Priyank Kharge stated, "The pacemaker implantation procedure was a short and minor procedure, and he has been stable after the procedure."

"He is expected to resume his work from October 3 and attend all his scheduled engagements. Our gratitude for the concern, support and affection extended by all," the minister stated.

The Congress president was advised to undergo the procedure following fever, fatigue, and leg pain.

Kharge was treated at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Congress chief at the hospital and enquired about Kharge's health and extended wishes for his speedy recovery.

