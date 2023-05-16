Mallikarjun Kharge extends Statehood Day greetings to people of Sikkim

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, extended greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "On Sikkim Statehood Day, we extend our warmest greetings to the people of this beautiful state, blessed with natural beauty and rich cultural diversity."

"In 1975, Sikkim merged with India and became our 22nd state. We wish you unhindered peace, progress and prosperity," Kharge tweeted.

On May 16, 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India. Each year, it marks the occasion with a holiday and a series of events.

On May 15, 1975, then President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, signed a constitutional amendment, and, a day later, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor