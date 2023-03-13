Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at PM Modi, says those destroying democracy are talking of saving it

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at the government for raising Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks in Parliament and demanding an apology from him, saying those crushing democracy are talking of saving it.

Kharge, who took out a protest march from Parliament House complex to Vijay Chowk along with MPs of other opposition parties, including those of the BRS, Left parties and AAP, charged there was no rule of law and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running the country like a dictator.

The protest march was taken out after the BJP launched an offensive against Gandhi for allegedly defaming India by his remarks on democracy in London. Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Kharge said, They (BJP) are crushing and destroying democracy and are talking of saving democracy and the country’s pride. He charged that there was no rule of law and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running the country like a dictator.

They are suppressing opposition parties through misuse of agencies. This is like ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daante’ (pot calling the kettle black), the Congress chief alleged.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi has ridiculed India abroad several times and cited examples of his speeches in China, South Korea, Canada, UAE. If the prime minister can say all kinds of things against India, why is it a crime if Rahul Gandhi does so, he said.