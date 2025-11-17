Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on death anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 17 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tribute to one of the fiercest fighters of India’s national movement, Lala Lajpat Rai. Also known by name of Punjab Kesari, he was a distinguished leader and an integral part of the iconic Lal-Bal-Pal trio.

Mallikarjun Kharge took to his social media platform X and wrote, “Every blow that falls on my body will prove to be a new nail in the coffin of the British Empire ~ Lala Lajpat Rai. Respectful tributes to one of the fierce fighters of the national movement, 'Punjab Kesari', 'Sher-e-Punjab', Lala Lajpat Rai ji on his death anniversary.”

Lala Lajpat Rai, a politician, social worker, writer, journalist, orator, and parliamentarian was born on January 28, 1865, in Dhudike village in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. He received his early education partly from his father, Radha Kishan, and partly from his teachers, consistently earning top positions in school and winning several prizes.

In 1880, he joined the Mission School in Ludhiana, excelling in academics despite health challenges and difficult circumstances. His passion for reading, writing, and public speaking took root during his school years and stayed with him throughout his life. He also showed strong leadership qualities from an early age.

In 1881, he enrolled in Government College, Lahore, and simultaneously joined the Law College on the advice of his friends. After obtaining his licence for Mukhtiarship, he began practising law in the Revenue Court at Jagraon in Ludhiana district. In 1886, after qualifying as a lawyer, he established legal practice in Hissar, soon earning recognition for his sharp legal acumen.

Lajpat Rai embraced the Arya Samaj movement in 1882 and quickly rose to prominence within it. During his stay in Rohtak, he served as Secretary of the local Arya Samaj and helped transform it into one of the movement’s most active centres.

A tireless social worker and philanthropist, he played a crucial role during the famines of 1896, 1899–1900, and 1907–08, as well as during the devastating Kangra earthquake of 1905. He worked passionately for the abolition of untouchability and later supported the Harijan Sewak Sangh, founded under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership.

As a writer, Lajpat Rai had a powerful command over the pen. Between 1895 and 1900, he authored biographies of Mazzini, Garibaldi, Shivaji, and Swami Dayanand. He strongly countered the misrepresentations about India in Katherine Mayo’s controversial book Mother India, responding with his own work, Unhappy India.

In 1928, when the United Kingdom set up the Simon Commission, headed by Sir John Simon, to report on the political situation in India. Rai boycotted the Commission with Indian political parties because it did not include any Indian members. After that, when the Commission visited India in 1928, Rai decided to lead a non-violent march in protest against it and gave the slogan "Simon Go Back!".

He continued writing extensively, producing renowned works such as The Story of My Deportation, Arya Samaj, Unhappy India, The United States of America: A Hindu’s Impression, and England’s Debt to India.

When the Simon Commission visited Lahore on 30 October, 1928, Lajpat Rai led a non-violent march in protest against it. The superintendent of police, James A. Scott, ordered the police to lathi (baton) charge the protesters and assaulted Rai. He did not fully recover from his injuries and died on 17 November, 1928.

