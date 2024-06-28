Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, June 28 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary.

Taking to X, Kharge expressed: “Our tribute to former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.”

Spotlighting the turning point of India’s economy under his leadership, Kharge went on to write: “His government's Economic Liberalisation ignited an era of growth, uplifting and expanding the middle class and paving the way for a stronger, more resilient nation.”

Summing up India’s achievements in the decisive era, the Congress President concluded: “His tenure was marked by significant milestones in India's Nuclear programme and a series of innovative foreign policy initiatives, including the 'Look East' policy. His vital role in the progress of our nation shall always be cherished.”

Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao was the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. Notably, he was the first person from southern India and the second from a non-Hindi-speaking background to hold the office.

His tenure is also marked by the demolition of Babri Masjid. The polyglot previously served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor