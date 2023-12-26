Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Hold Meeting With Bihar Leaders Ahead of LS Polls 2024

In anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi convened a crucial meeting with Bihar leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting, attended by party General Secretary KC Venugopal and various state leaders, aimed to formulate a strategic plan for the upcoming elections.

Key participants in the meeting included Bihar Congress Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, newly appointed State In-Charge Mohan Prakash, and leaders Ranjeet Ranjan and Shakeel Ahmed. Following the discussions, Kharge expressed the party's commitment to connect with the people of Bihar and fulfill their aspirations for progress, prosperity, and peace in the state.

Kharge said in a post on ‘X’, “The Grand Alliance government in Bihar is working firmly as per the expectations of the people of Bihar. We are committed to social justice. For the progress, prosperity and peace of Bihar, every Congress worker is ready to reach out to the people and live up to the aspirations of the people of Bihar.”

The fourth meeting of the I.N.D.I.A bloc took place in the national capital, with leaders from 28 parties in attendance. Congress leader KC Venugopal emphasized the need to expedite seat-sharing talks and proposed the idea of "joint rallies." The meeting was convened against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the government and the Opposition, particularly over the suspension of MPs during the winter session of Parliament.

Looking ahead to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, which are expected to occur between April and May, the Congress and its allies are gearing up for a significant electoral battle. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to conclude in June 2024, setting the stage for a political contest that will shape the future composition of the Indian Parliament. The previous general elections in April-May 2019 resulted in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance forming the government at the Centre, with Narendra Modi securing a second consecutive term as Prime Minister.