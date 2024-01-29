Mallikarjun Kharge Takes Swipe at PM Modi's Avatar Ambitions, Urges Voters to Reject BJP's Religious Appeal

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's religious rhetoric and visibility on TV during a party meeting, urging voters not to let the BJP win the upcoming general elections by exploiting religion.

Kharge mocked Modi's frequent TV appearances, accusing him of attempting to portray himself as the 11th avatar of Lord Vishnu. He emphasized the separation of religion and politics, accusing the Modi government of blending the two to deceive voters.

He is trying to become the 11th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kharge alleged. The Congress leader said religion and politics are separate things but they are being mixed by the Modi government to mislead people and get their votes. He added that while Congress leaders have laid down their lives for the country, the BJP has never any such sacrifices.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by Congress leaders for the country, Kharge contrasted them with the BJP's alleged lack of such sacrifices. He mentioned Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi, and Pandit Nehru as examples of leaders who fought for India's unity and independence.

Kharge credited Congress governments for various institutions and initiatives, contrasting them with what he perceived as Modi's lack of substantial achievements beyond making repeated promises.

Questioning the fulfillment of Modi's promises, Kharge challenged the outcomes of initiatives like bringing back black money, depositing Rs 15 lakh into every Indian's pocket, doubling farmers' income, and creating two crore jobs for youth.

Congress leaders sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country’s independence the RSS or BJP did not even loose a watchman in the freedom struggle, he said. Be it GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, BHEL, GAIL, AIIMS (Rishikesh), NIT, IIM or ONGC, they were all created by the Congress governments in the past, Kharge asserted. What has Modi done except telling lies and telling them repeatedly so that people take them as the truth? he claimed.

Key Points: