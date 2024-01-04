Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Party Workers To Ensure Congress Victory in 2024

On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of diverting attention from its 10 years of failures by raising emotive issues. He urged party workers to come together and strive for unity to ensure the Congress's success in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from across the country, Kharge told them to sink their differences, not raise internal issues in the media and work as a team to ensure the party’s victory. The BJP is pushing emotive issues to cover up the failures of its government in the last 10 years. They deliberately involve Congress in every issue, Kharge said at the meeting.

We have to unite and give a befitting reply to the lies, deceit and wrongdoings of the BJP on grassroots issues in front of the people, he added. The Congress president also commended Rahul Gandhi for embarking on the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. He expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra, covering the journey from Manipur to Maharashtra, will bring issues of social justice to the forefront of the national discussion.