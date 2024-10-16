Mallikarjun Kharge's Facebook page managed from Norway, says Assam minister

Guwahati, Oct 16 Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday alleged that the social media accounts of some of the Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, were controlled from foreign soil and the opposition party's ecosystem was "hijacked by foreign agents".

Minister Hazarika shared screenshots of social media accounts of Congress leaders, including the national president Mallikarjun Kharge and two Lok Sabha MPs from Assam - Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi.

According to him, Bordoloi's Facebook page is "controlled" by the US while Gaurav Gogoi has a fan club, which has many Bangladeshi citizens.

Meanwhile, Minister Hazarika targeted Kharge claiming that the Facebook page of the Congress national president is run from Norway.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam minister wrote: "The Indian National Congress ecosystem is hijacked by foreign agents. Let me share some evidence. Indian National Congress - Assam dynast has a fan club filled with Bangladeshi citizens. Another Indian National Congress - Assam leader has his page controlled from the US. And the page of their boss is run from Norway."

Earlier, Minister Hazarika launched a scathing attack on Karnataka minister and Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for his criticism after Assam got a semiconductor manufacturing unit.

He said, "Priyank Kharge humiliated the people of Assam by saying that we do not have an ecosystem for having a semiconductor manufacturing unit. This is a huge insult to our people. They should tender an immediate apology to the Assamese people.”

"Priyank Kharge's statement reflects the mindset of the whole Congress as his father, Mallikarjun Kharge holds the chair of the national president of the opposition party. They have never loved the people of Assam, else the Congress leaders could have taken initiatives for the development of the state," he added.

To recall, Priyank Kharge had posted on his social media handle, "Five semicon manufacturing units, four are in Gujarat, and one is in Assam, but they don't have an ecosystem of skills there. They don't have an ecosystem of research there. They don't have an ecosystem of incubation. They don't have a system of ecosystem of innovations... when 70 per cent of the chip designing talent lies in Karnataka, I don't understand why the government wants to push to another state by using political clout. That is unfair."

