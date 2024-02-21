Mamata attacks state BJP leaders over 'turban' row

Kolkata, Feb 21 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the BJP leaders in the state for allegedly passing a comment relating to the turban of an IPS officer.

“What was the fault of the Sikh IPS officer? He was just doing his duty. Since he was wearing a turban, he was called a 'Khalistani'. Will you describe a Muslim officer as a Pakistani? Some people have suddenly become big, but we know how to fight and protect the dignity of Bengal,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a state government programme on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

On Tuesday, there was a heated exchange of words between Special Superintendent (Intelligence Branch) Jaspreet Singh and BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul after Singh accused Paul of passing a comment relating to his turban.

However, Paul denied the charges.

After Additional Director General (South Bengal), Supratim Sarkar, also raised the same allegation against the BJP legislators, the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, challenged Sarkar to prove his charge within 24 hours or face legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Wednesday also launched a scathing attack against the Union government over the recent incidents in which some individuals got messages regarding cancellation of their Aadhaar cards.

Although the Centre has clarified that this happened due to some technical glitch and that the cards have been reactivated, the Chief Minister claimed that the reactivation was done because of the hue and cry raised by her on the issue.

“A conspiracy was going on but we stopped that before it could take a full shape,” Banerjee said.

