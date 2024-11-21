Mamata Banerjee admits corruption in lower level of police forces

Kolkata, Nov 21 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday evening admitted that corruption does prevail among a section in the lower level of the state police forces.

“The political leaders are always criticised for involvement in corruption. If any politician does any corrupt act involving just Rs 5, it is projected as Rs 550. However, politicians think ten times before cheating people and get involved in corruption. Some lower-level officers and staff in the police forces get involved in corruption and this gives a bad name to the state,” the Chief Minister told media persons on Thursday evening.

She added that soon there will be a massive reshuffle in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the state police in order to strengthen the drive against corruption in the state.

She also said that whenever the police get any complaint the investigating officials should immediately cross-check the allegations. “If the allegations are found to be true strong actions should be taken,” she said.

The Chief Minister also informed that she had directed the state police authorities to hold meetings with the railways officials to prevent the import of illegal firearms to West Bengal from the neighbouring states. She also has directed strict vigilance and monitoring at the different inter-state borders with West Bengal.

The Chief Minister said that her government will act tough against those exporting onion and potatoes to other states without meeting the internal demands in the state.

“I will not tolerate trading of such vegetables outside the state without meeting West Bengal's internal requirements. The state government provides funds for insurance for the farmers in the state. So how can we accept the tendency of exports of food items to other states without meeting the internal demands,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

