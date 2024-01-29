Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Threatens Voters with ED, CBI Visits

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of resorting people to send central probe agencies to their homes if they do not vote for the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Banerjee urged residents, particularly Rajbanshis in Cooch Behar, to ensure their names are on the voters’ list to safeguard themselves from the implications of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Speaking at a public distribution program, Banerjee criticized the BJP for using central agencies for electoral gains, claiming that they are pressuring people over the phone with the threat of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigations. The West Bengal chief minister also asserted that she will not follow any diktat of the BJP to worship any particular god. Ifollow Ramayana, Quran, Bible and Guru Granth Sahib I do not do drama by visiting poor people’s homes to eat food brought from outside, she said.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP is politicizing the CAA issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur earlier declared that the CAA would be implemented nationwide within the next seven days.