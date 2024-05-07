Mamata Banerjee alleges intimidation of minority voters in UP

Kolkata, May 7 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday afternoon alleged that several minority community voters in Uttar Pradesh were beaten up and not allowed to cast their votes.

“I just now received the message. The minority voters in Uttar Pradesh are being intimidated and not allowed to cast their votes. My question is will the Election Commission of India not take any action against this? What is happening with the Model Code of Conduct?” the Chief Minister said.

She was addressing an election rally on Tuesday afternoon at Purulia Lok Sabha constituency in support of the Trinamool Congress candidate from there, Santiram Mahato.

Speaking on the occasion, she also alleged that the BJP and CPI(M) were conspiring together not just to cancel existing school jobs but also to give fresh appointments for several posts.

“I am ready to give appointments on 10 lakh posts. But I am unable to progress on these lines because of the joint conspiracy of the BJP and CPI(M). They are blocking fresh appointments by filing cases,” Mamata Banerjee claimed.

Mamata Banerjee, while speaking at the meeting, once again said that she would not allow implementation of CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal.

She once again cautioned people against applying on the CAA portal, since such applications might result in cancellation of their citizenship.

