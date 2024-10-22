Mamata Banerjee appeals B’desh govt to release Bengal fishermen

Kolkata, Oct 22 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, appealed Bangladesh government to release 84 fishermen from the state who are currently behind bars in the neighbouring country after they were arrested by the Bangladesh Navy for crossing the international coastal border.

“First two fishing trawlers from West Bengal entered the coastal areas within the jurisdiction of Bangladesh. At that time 36 fishermen were arrested and are now behind bars. Even after that three other fishing trawlers from West Bengal carrying 48 fishermen crossed the international coastal borders again they were also arrested and are currently behind bars now there,” the Chief Minister said.

She also said that recently a fishing trawler from Bangladesh faced calamity within the coastal areas under India’s jurisdiction.

“All the Bangladeshi fishermen travelling by that trawler were released. They did not even have proper documents. On the other hand, the fishermen who are behind bars in Bangladesh have valid AADHAR cards,” the Chief Minister said.

Thereafter she issued an appeal to the Bangladesh government to release these 84 fishermen considering the long amicable relationship between the neighbouring country and West Bengal.

“We have a friendly relationship with Bangladesh. There is a long history of cultural exchange. The language spoken in Bangladesh and West Bengal is the same. Politics often take turns. I hope the situation will improve again. It is always desirable that two countries having international borders maintain a mutually amicable relationship,” the Chief Minister said.

Since the internal crisis in Bangladesh broke out, Mamata Banerjee had always maintained that she would abide by whatever decision the Union government took in the matter.

She also issued an appeal to the people of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid any kind of provocation on this issue, while maintaining that she will act as per instructions of the Union government in the matter.

