Mamata Banerjee arrives in Cuttack to meet victims of Balasore train accident

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], June 6 : West Bengal Chief Minister and former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday arrived at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha to meet the injured persons of the Balasore train accident.

Earlier, she had reached the accident site in Balasore on Saturday to take stock of rescue operations and questioned why the Centre's 'Kavach' system was missing from the track of the collision.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the Odisha train accident in which at least 275 people were killed.

The triple train accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district on June 2.

"This incident (Odisha train accident) is TMC's conspiracy. They are behind the incident," Adhikari alleged. "Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state? Why are they afraid of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation?" he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader referred to a purported audio clip of a conversation between two railway officials which TMC leader Kunal Ghosh posted on Twitter on Sunday.

He further said, "These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway officials. How did these people know the conversation between two railway officials? How the conversation got leaked. This should come in the CBI investigation. If it doesn't come, I will go to court."

