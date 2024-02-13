Mamata Banerjee Condemns Tear Gas Use on Protesting Farmers in Haryana

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the Haryana Police's use of tear gas on protesting farmers on Tuesday, calling it a brutal assault by the BJP-led government.

The Haryana Police deployed tear gas against farmers attempting to breach barricades erected at the state's border with Punjab in Shambhu near Ambala. The farmers, advocating for a law ensuring minimum support prices, were en route to Delhi.

The Central Govt.'s failure to support farmers and labourers, coupled with futile PR stunts,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 13, 2024

How can our country progress when the farmers are attacked with tear gas shells for fighting for their basic rights? I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our farmers by the BJP, Banerjee said in a post on X.

Instead of suppressing their protest, BJP must focus on humbling their inflated egos, power-hungry ambitions, and inadequate governance that has harmed our nation, she added.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced plans for farmers to march to Delhi on Tuesday, demanding legislation to guarantee minimum support prices for crops.