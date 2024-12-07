Mamata Banerjee Expresses Dissatisfaction with INDIA Bloc, Seeks to Lead if Given Opportunity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her discontent with the operations of the opposition INDIA bloc, indicating her willingness to lead the alliance if given the chance. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader asserted that she could effectively handle both the responsibilities of steering the opposition front and serving as the chief minister of West Bengal.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview.

When questioned about not taking charge of the INDIA bloc despite her strong anti-BJP credentials, Mamata Banerjee responded, "If given the opportunity, I would ensure its smooth functioning." She added, "I don’t want to go outside West Bengal, but I can manage it from here."

The INDIA bloc, which was formed to challenge the BJP, consists of more than two dozen opposition parties. However, it has faced criticism due to internal differences and a lack of coordination.

Her remarks come days after her party MP Kalyan Banerjee called on the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies to set aside their egos and recognise Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the opposition alliance.