Mamata Banerjee Government to Table Anti-Rape Bill in West Bengal Assembly Today

The Mamata Banerjee government is set to introduce an anti-rape bill in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday. The proposed legislation aims to impose the death penalty for individuals convicted of rape if their actions lead to the victim's death or result in a permanent vegetative state.

Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gangrape. Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation seeks to enhance protections for women and children by updating existing provisions and introducing new measures related to rape and sexual offences.

A two-day special session of the Assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month and the bill is scheduled to be tabled by state Law minister Moloy Ghatak.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the special session was convened without consulting the opposition and was a unilateral decision made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

