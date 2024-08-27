Mamata Banerjee is a dictator; wants to crush every protest: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Aug 27 BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday launched a strong criticism against the West Bengal government, condemning its attempts to suppress the 'March to Nabanna' protest and labelled Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "dictator."

The protest, led by the students, demanded the resignation of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder case at R.G. Kar Hospital.

Speaking to IANS, the senior BJP leader remarked, "The Nabanna March is a student-led procession. Everyone in Bengal, including women, students, and the youth, is upset."

He further accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of being a "dictator" who seeks to "crush every protest," noting that even BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had to go to court to seek permission to protest.

"Mamata Banerjee will have to step down," he added.

Shahnawaz Hussain went on to say, "The entire Bengal is furious. Mamata Banerjee doesn't deserve to remain in power. She once spoke of 'Maa Maati Manush' (Mother, Land, and People), but today, her party has become an 'Amanush' (inhumane) government. Instead of calming down the angry public, TMC leaders are making brazen statements."

Switching focus to Jharkhand politics, the BJP spokesperson welcomed the potential joining of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren to the BJP, stating that the party would gain strength from his inclusion.

"The students, youth and the public of Jharkhand are standing with the BJP. Champai Soren is known as 'Kolhan Tiger,' and his contribution was immense when Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) formed a government in the state," he said.

The BJP leader further asserted that in the Assembly, JMM won all the seats on the Kolhan belt, and the same thing happened in the Lok Sabha elections as well because of Champai Soren.

"However, Hemant Soren disrespected Champai Soren, and because of this, he lost his faith in JMM. We will get strength when he will join us," he added.

The former minister also targeted the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

He questioned Congress' priorities, suggesting that the party needs to clarify whether the country or its INDIA bloc alliance is its priority.

"Congress should clarify whether the country or their INDIA bloc is a priority for it. When Rahul Gandhi went to Kashmir, their INDIA bloc partner Mehbooba Mufti, who used to be in every photo frame of the alliance, broke away because they were not able to compromise," he said.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to revoke Article 370 for the current peace and prosperity in Kashmir, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Now Rahul Gandhi is going to Kashmir and engaging with the public. Because of whom is he freely visiting Kashmir and interacting with people there? Today, there is peace and prosperity; it is all because of BJP and its good work."

