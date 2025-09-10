Mamata Banerjee keeping a close watch on Nepal situation: Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, Sep 10 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been keeping a watch on the situation in neighbouring Nepal, even from her office 'Uttar Kanya State Secretariat' at Siliguri, Trinamool Congress said on Wednesday.

"The unfolding situation in our neighbouring country, Nepal, is a matter of deep concern. Placing the interests of the state above all else, our compassionate Chief Minister, Smt. @MamataOfficial, remained at Uttar Kanya State Secretariat through Tuesday night, personally monitoring every detail with utmost vigilance," said the Trinamool Congress in a statement.

She even refused to comment on the Nepal situation to the media persons on Tuesday afternoon before leaving for North Bengal.

"I love my neighbouring country of Nepal. But I cannot comment on the current situation there right at this moment. I can only do so, only if the Indian government says something about it," the Chief Minister said.

She reminded that even during the political crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh last year, she refrained from making any comment on the issue unless the Union government did so.

"So far, the Union government has not issued a statement on the situation in Nepal," the Chief Minister added on Tuesday.

Notably, India on Tuesday advised its citizens to defer their travelling plans to Nepal until the situation stabilises in the neighbouring country following the death of 19 people in widespread protests, which also resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The Darjeeling District Police has opened a 24-hour control room for the stranded Indians.

The Nepali Army has assumed responsibility for maintaining law and order, as the security institution announced a nationwide curfew, effective until Thursday morning.

The Nepali Army further warned that any acts of vandalism, looting, arson, or attacks on people and property carried out under the pretext of demonstrations would be treated as criminal offences, with strict action taken by security forces.

