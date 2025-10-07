Mamata Banerjee meets injured BJP MP, ships meeting BJP MLA admitted at same hospital

Kolkata, Oct 7 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, reached the private hospital at Siliguri and met the injured BJP Lok Sabha Member, Khagen Murmu, admitted there.

However, despite meeting Murmu, the Chief Minister skipped meeting Ghosh, admitted to the same hospital. The Chief Minister had a brief interaction with Murmu and was heard enquiring about his general medical conditions.

The Chief Minister also assured the family members of Murmu of all possible help on her part as regards to the treatment of the injured BJP Lok Sabha member. He also advised the injured Lok Sabha member to follow the instructions from the doctors.

“He is otherwise fine. The matter is not that serious.. I have seen the doctors’ report. He is under observation now. He is a diabetic patient. Diabetes needs to be controlled. I am praying for his early recovery,” the Chief Minister told media persons after coming out of the hospital.

The vehicle of BJP Lok Sabha member Khagen Murmu and the party’s Chief Whip in the West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, was allegedly attacked by the Trinamool Congress activists at Bamundanga in Jalpaiguri while they were on their way to Nagrakata in the same district with relief material for the people affected by rain and landslides.

In the attack, Murmu was severely injured, and he is currently under treatment at a hospital in Siliguri in the Darjeeling district. Ghosh also received minor injuries and is currently admitted at the same hospital in Siliguri,

On Monday, there was a social media war between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister over the attack on the BJP Lok Sabha member and the party legislator.

The Prime Minister issued a statement and claimed that the attack on the BJP Lok Sabha member and the party legislators showed the insensitivity of the Trinamool Congress, as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state.

The Chief Minister accused the Prime Minister of politicising the natural disaster in North Bengal and claimed that he chose to blame the Trinamool Congress and the West Bengal government outright without any verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor