Mamata Banerjee Sets Deadline for Centre, Vows to Construct 11 Lakh Houses for Poor if PM Awas Yojana Dues Not Cleared by April 1

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Tuesday that if the Centre does not clear the dues of the PM Awas Yojana by April 1, her government will take matters into their own hands and construct 11 lakh houses for the state's impoverished population.

During an official program, Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government for withholding funds from essential schemes for the state. She asserted that her government will wait until April 1, and if the Centre fails to release funds for the Awas Yojana, they will proceed with the construction of the houses without relying on central assistance.

In a separate move, the state government initiated the payment of MGNREGA workers on Monday, addressing pending dues that were reportedly delayed by the Centre. Banerjee announced that her government is set to disburse payments to approximately 50 lakh MGNREGA workers.