Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, expresses support after arrest of Nawab Malik

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and expressed support after the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader Malik in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, NCP leaders' meeting at party president Sharad Pawar's residence concludes. Pawar had called a meeting after the arrest of party leader Nawab Malik.

Malik was also produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai today. ED had also sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader.

According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning.

State Congress President Nana Patole called on all the parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to unite and fight against the Central Government in support of Malik. He has said that the Congress party is with Malik in this struggle.

"We will collectively fight such acts of oppression by the power-drunk BJP government at the Centre. All this is being done to defame Maharashtra and to gain power in the state. But, the people of this state are watching everything and they will teach them a lesson," Patole added.

Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor