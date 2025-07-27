Mamata Banerjee targets BJP over 'attack' on Bengali migrant family in Delhi

Kolkata, July 27 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, launched a fresh attack against the BJP, accusing a state administration run by it of harassing and torturing a Bengali-speaking migrant family there.

Her fresh target is the BJP-run Delhi government and the Delhi Police, whose administrative control comes under the Union government.

The Chief Minister, on Sunday evening, shared a video on her social media handle, claiming that a child and his mother, who belong to a migrant family from West Bengal's Malda district, were allegedly beaten up by the police in New Delhi.

"Atrocious!! Terrible!! See how Delhi Police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal. See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by the BJP in the country against the Bengalis! Where are they taking our country now?” Banerjee said in the post.

The IANS could not independently verify the contents of the video.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had been consistently raising the issue of harassment of Bengalis in BJP-ruled states and also accused the BJP of carrying out atrocities on migrant workers from Bengal.

Incidentally, Banerjee will kick off her language movement campaign against the BJP from Birbhum on Monday. She has also claimed that the Election Commission is planning to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

According to her, this is being done to terrorise the Bengalis and create a sense of fear among them. The BJP, on the other hand, slammed Banerjee for her statements and alleged her movement was aimed at protecting Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country illegally due to vote-bank politics.

