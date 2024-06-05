Mamata Banerjee to meet 29 party MPs on Saturday to finalise strategy in Parliament

Kolkata, June 5 West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a crucial meeting on Saturday with all the 29 newly-elected party Lok Sabha members to deliberate on their strategy in the Parliament, party leaders said.

Party insiders said that the meeting will be extremely crucial since both Mamata Banerjee and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will explain to the MPs the strategy to be adopted, keeping in mind the issue of floor coordination with the other members of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Initially, it was decided that the meeting would be on Wednesday only. "However, later it was postponed since Abhishek Banerjee had to leave for New Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the INDIA bloc meeting. The outcome of this meeting will, to a great extent, influence the strategies to be adopted by the Trinamool Congress within the Parliament in the coming days. So it was decided that the internal meeting with newly elected party Lok Sabha members will be held on Saturday," said a senior party leader, who did not want to be named.

The two newly-elected party legislators in the two Assembly by-elections - Reyat Hossain Sarkar from Bhagabangola constituency in Murshidabad district and Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district - have also been asked to be present at the meeting.

