Mamata Banerjee to meet CEC on SIR issue: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, Jan 2 Trinamool Congress General Secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, said on Friday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, and raise her objection to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

"I met the Chief Election Commissioner this week. He raised his fingers towards me. I told him straight that he is nominated, while I am elected. I made him realise in New Delhi what a Bengali is. Now Mamata Banerjee will be going," he said while addressing a mega political rally at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, he presented three individuals from South 24 Parganas at the rally dais, namely Manirul Molla, Harekrishna Giri and Maya Das, who were allegedly shown as "deceased voters" in the draft voters' list published on December 16, 2025.

This was Abhishek Banerjee's first political rally in the New Year amid the crucial Assembly elections in the state scheduled this year.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, he will be addressing similar rallies in the coming days till the elections are over.

Addressing the gathering in Baruipur, he said that in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress will win at least one seat more, compared to the 2021 polls.

"That extra seat should be from South 24 Parganas. In 2021, Trinamool Congress won in 30 out of 31 Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas. We could not win from the Bhangar Assembly constituency. But this time we will have to win from Bhangar at any cost," Abhishek Banerjee said.

The current legislator from Bhangar is the only All India Secular Front (AISF) representative in the West Bengal Assembly, Naushad Siddiqui.

Speaking on the occasion, he also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of interfering in the personal choices of the people.

"They want to control the personal choices, including what one should eat and what one should wear. They brand the Bengali culture as Bangladeshi culture. But as long as Mamata Banerjee is there, they will not be successful in such attempts in West Bengal. The results will not be different in 2026," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor