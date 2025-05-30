Mamata Banerjee using ‘fake news’ like a troll against BJP on Op Sindoor: Amit Malviya

Kolkata, May 30 BJP’s Information Technology Cell chief, Amit Malviya, on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using “fake news” items like a troll against the BJP over Operation Sindoor.

He referred to a fake news item reportedly published in a Hindi vernacular daily claiming that the BJP has outlined a campaign strategy to distribute Sindoor (vermilion) to every home to take political mileage out of Operation Sindoor.

In a statement, Malviya observed that while common people reacting on social media based on the fake news published in the vernacular daily was understandable, the real absurdity began when the Chief Minister of West Bengal, from an official government platform, started politicising this baseless report like a troll.

Malviya also advised the Chief Minister to concentrate on managing the internal affairs in West Bengal instead of making such statements concerning national security.

“Mamata Banerjee should be concerned about the deteriorating condition of her own state and refrain from making ridiculous statements on sensitive issues like national security. West Bengal is burning in the fire of communal tensions, women are not safe, the unemployed have no jobs, these should be Mamata Banerjee’s priorities,” Malviya’s statement read.

”As for the Congress spokespersons, they are frivolous people. It would be unreasonable to expect anything better from them,” Malviya observed in his statement.

On Thursday, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against the West Bengal government on issues like corruption, women's safety, and communal violence during a public rally at the Alipurduar district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused PM Modi and other BJP leaders of attempting to market “Sindoor” for political mileage.

She also claimed that the name Operation Sindoor was politically motivated.

