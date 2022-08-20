Mamata Banerjee's aide Anubrata sent to CBI custody till August 24

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was sent to CBI custody till August 24 by a special court at Asansol on Saturday.

Mondal was taken for a medical check-up after which he was produced earlier before the special CBI court.

Mondal, a close associate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested last week in connection with the 2020 cattle-smuggling case. The court had earlier sent him to CBI custody till August 20.

Mondal was summoned several times by the CBI asking but he had evaded citing health issues. He was finally arrested on August 11 from his residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district.

The arrest also led to a war of words between the BJP and the TMC. Finance Minister of West Bengal Chandrima Bhattacharya had alleged that the CBI summons to Mondal was "political vendetta." BJP leaders have repeatedly accused the TMC regime of fostering corruption.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case, the agency had claimed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor