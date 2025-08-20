Mamata govt delaying central projects in Bengal, says BJP's Amit Malviya

Kolkata, Aug 20 The BJP’s Information Technology (IT) cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that the Varanasi–Kolkata Expressway was still stuck in the Detailed Project Report stage. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being the biggest hurdle in the state’s progress.

In a post on his X handle, Malviya shared the response of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in this regard to a question raised by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya.

Malviya claimed that unless the Mamata Banerjee government is ousted from power, the situation in West Bengal will not change.

"Varanasi–Kolkata Expressway: West Bengal still stuck in DPR stage. It is obvious that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the biggest hurdle in Bengal’s progress. Unless she goes, the state will continue to languish. 2026 is when things will start to change," professed Malviya.

The central BJP leader pointed out that while construction of the Varanasi–Kolkata Expressway has already begun in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, the project is still lagging behind in West Bengal.

"The Central Government has completed land acquisition notifications in Purulia, Bankura, and Hooghly, but work cannot move forward because the state Government is repeatedly changing the alignment. The DPR for the Bengal stretch is still under preparation, even though other states are moving full steam ahead," said Malviya.

The BJP IT Cell chief further said that once built the expressway is going to be a "game-changer for connectivity and economic growth, linking Bengal directly with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while boosting trade, tourism, and job opportunities for the people."

Malviya urged the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal to stop causing delay to central government projects.

"Sadly, due to delays by the State Government, Bengal risks being left behind. Bengal deserves the same pace of development as other states. It’s time the state Government stopped delaying and started cooperating for the people’s benefit," the BJP leader added.

