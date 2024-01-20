Mamata govt likely to make attempts to distract attention on Jan 22: Bengal LoP

Kolkata, Jan 20 Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday expressed apprehension that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government would make all possible attempts to "create distraction and divert attention" from Ram Mandir inauguration programme on January 22.

He has also expressed apprehension about cutting the electricity supply in different pockets of the state for purported "maintenance work" on Monday.

According to him, such initiatives will be amid the realisation of the leadership of the ruling Trinamool Congress so-called "Harmony Rally" will fail to resonate with the public in general at the macro level.

Adhikari has also referred to a specific instance where a plan to worship Lord Ram on that day at Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district was "prevented" by the police, as there was an apprehension that "they (worshippers) are likely to commit a breach of peace or disturb the public tranquility".

"So organising Ram Puja now amounts to breach of peace and public tranquility in West Bengal?" he wondered.

However, the Trinamool Congress leadership here have rubbished the allegations, saying "these are reflections of frustration after Adhikari's plea for postponing 'Harmony Rally' was denied by the Calcutta High Court".

