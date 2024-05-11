Mamata, MK Stalin and Uddhav Thackeray Will Be in Jail if BJP Wins Lok Sabha Election 2024, Says Arvind Kejriwal (Watch)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared on Saturday that if the BJP secures victory in the Lok Sabha elections, all opposition leaders, such as Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Tejashvi Yadav of RJD, will be in jail. Speaking to AAP supporters at the party's headquarters, Kejriwal confidently stated that the BJP won't reclaim power, stating that the INDIA bloc is poised to assume government leadership by June 4.

Watch:

"In last 20 hours after release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people and got to know the BJP is not going to form the government," said Kejriwal."The AAP will be part of the government at the Centre. We will get full statehood for Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of soliciting votes for Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "These people ask INDIA bloc about their face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan," said Kejriwal.

"He will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji's guarantee?" he asked.Kejriwal also asserted that should the BJP come into power, they would replace the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh within two months. During Kejriwal's incarceration, the BJP had insisted on his resignation.