Mamata rule against democracy: Bengal MP after attack on Suvendu Adhikari's convoy

Kolkata, Aug 6 West Bengal BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar on Wednesday came down heavily on the state government following the alleged attack on Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's convoy, stating that the law and order situation under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule is "against democracy and constitutional norms".

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 5, when Adhikari was on a visit to Cooch Behar to lead a BJP rally outside the office of the district's Superintendent of Police.

As his convoy reached Khagrabari, he was met with black flags and slogans, reportedly by Trinamool Congress workers.

According to BJP leaders, at around 12.35 p.m., a group of people carrying Trinamool Congress flags and black flags gathered at Khagrabari crossing. It allegedly attacked Adhikari's convoy as it passed through the area.

Reacting strongly to the incident, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar told IANS, "Whatever is happening in Bengal is against democracy. Mamata Banerjee and her party do not adhere to the Constitution, and this has been a longstanding issue. This should not happen. She usually speaks against the country and also threatens the Opposition leaders."

Sarkar further alleged that the state police had become an extension of the ruling party.

"Now, the police are also working for Mamata Banerjee. The police do not work for the public but for the state government," he added.

The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the attack, calling it a "pre-planned attempt to intimidate the Leader of Opposition".

The party said the incident reflects the deteriorating political climate in the state.

However, the Trinamool Congress has firmly denied the involvement of its workers in the attack, dismissing the BJP's allegations as a "well-scripted drama".

Footage from the scene shows vehicles in the convoy being struck with Trinamool flags, while members of the crowd hurled shoes at them.

