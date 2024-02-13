Mamata slams Centre over police action on protesting farmers

Kolkata, Feb 13 West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the use of tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers and preventing them from entering Delhi at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

The Chief Minister’s attack on this issue comes at a time when her government and party are under pressure over the developments in Sandeshkhali following accusation of forceful land grabbing and sexual harassment of women by absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his close associates.

On her X handle, the Chief Minister said, “How can our country progress when the farmers are attacked with tear gas shells for fighting for their basic rights? I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our farmers by the BJP.”

According to her, the Union government’s attempts to create “the illusion of Viksit Bharat,” through public relation stunts have been exposed by the failure to support farmers’ and labourers.

“Instead of suppressing their protest, BJP must focus on humbling their inflated egos, power-hungry ambitions, and inadequate governance that has harmed our nation."

“Remember, it's these farmers who sustain us all, including the high and mighty. Let's stand in solidarity with our farmers against the government's brutality,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor