Mamata slams Centre over rising rail fare, inadequate passenger safety

Kolkata, Nov 19 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the Union government over 'skyrocketing' passenger fare of Indian Railways as well as alleged inadequate passenger safety.

In a message posted on her official X handle, Banerjee pointed out that fares in certain categories of trains are even higher than the flight rates.

“Sad to find that railway passenger fares are steeply increasing and even in Suvidha trains, the fares are sometimes higher than air fares!! Where will common people go in case of emergency?” the message read.

Demanding that the fare hike must be curbed and even reduced, the Chief Minister said that attention should be given to safety and security issues.

In her message, Banerjee also drew a comparison with her tenure as the Railway Minister.

“During my tenure as Railway Minister, I had introduced anti-collision devices and other anti-accident measures. Why are they not being used to avert the increasing number of train accidents, while anti-people fare regime continues unchecked?” her message read.

Banerjee has been critical about the Indian Railways, especially on the issue of passenger safety since the train mishap at Odisha's Balasore district in June that left 296 people dead.

She had also visited the accident spot near Bahanaga Bazar railway station and alleged that the project for introduction of anti-collision devices that was initiated during her tenure as Railway Minister has not progressed a bit.

