Man accidentally kills youth in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 A man stabbed a 19-year-old youth mistaking him to be a thief who had sneaked into his house, in the capital city.

According to police, the incident occurred at the house of one Simon Lala, who woke up hearing a sound inside his house at 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lala, thinking him to be a thief, took a knife and attacked the intruder. After the person collapsed, the man rushed to the nearby police station and reported the incident.

Soon, the police arrived and took the 19-year-old Anish George, a resident at the same locality, to the hospital but he had succumbed to his injuries by then.

However, the local police said the probe has begun and they will look into the details.

There are reports that the victim and Lala's daughter knew each other.

"Everything will be ascertained and for that a detailed probe has to take place," said a top police official."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor