Man accused in gang-rape, murder of unsound girl held after gun battle

New Delhi, May 3 One of the two men accused of gang-raping and murdering a 14-year-old unsound girl, was arrested following a gun battle in which he suffered a bullet injury in leg in Outer North Delhi.

The accused was identified as Sunil. He, along with his aide Ram Sachche alias Sachin, sexually assaulted a minor girl and then murdered her. Sachin was held while he was on the run.

According to information, in February, a case was registered on the statement of one Santosh Tiwari regarding the kidnapping of his unsound minor daughter against unknown person.

On February 19, an information was received from one Rahul Rai that a foul smell was emanating from his work place in Sannoth village and that his labourer Sunil was missing. His Shop was searched where a partially decomposed body of the missing girl was found.

One Ram Sachhe, alias Sachin, was arrested from outskirts of Sannoth Village in the intervening night of February 20 and 21 while he was trying to flee to Mumbai. Sachhe told police that he, along with Sunil, raped the girl after consuming liquor and later killed her by using her clothes.

"On the intervening night of May 2 and 3, we got a tip-off that Sunil would come near Shahpur Garhi area. A team was formed and a trap laid. Sunil was asked to surrender but he tried to run away from the spot by opening fire. Police launched a counter attack in which he suffered a gun wound in his right knee and was caught," police said.

Further probe is the matter is on.

