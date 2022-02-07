Man accused in Mumbai bank loot case held in UP

Varanasi, Feb 7 The UP Special Task Force (STF) have arrested Sunny Bhardwaj- one of the four criminals involved in looting Rs 70 lakhs from a bank in Mulund area of Mumbai on February 2.

He was arrested by the UP STF personnel near a school in Cantonment area under the same police station on Sunday.

According to STF, on being alerted by Maharashtra police, it started efforts to trace Bhardwaj. A team of STF, led by inspector Anil Kumar Singh, arrested him in Cantonment area on Sunday with cash Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone.

During initial interrogation, Bhardwaj divulged that he was native of Jaunpur district but was living in Mumbai with his family for several years to earn livelihood.

In Mumbai, he had come in contact of Monu Singh of Jaunpur and they became friends. Monu and Bhardwaj finalised a plan of looting bank with the help of two locals- Nilesh Murvey and Nitesh.

As per their plan they looted cash Rs 70 lakh on February 2. Bhardwaj said that Monu gave him Rs 7 lakh before he fled the scene in a van. Bhardwaj said that he left Mumbai and took shelter in Varanasi.

