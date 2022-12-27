Man accused of kidnapping, raping 5 yr-old girl held in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 27 Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man, who had allegedly kidnapped and raped a five-year-old girl in outer-north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area last week.

Before being caught by police, the accused identified as Anil Pathak was also thrashed by the public, said an official.

The official said that the girl was abducted last week on Wednesday evening, when she was playing near her house. She was later found in a nearby park on Thursday morning.

According to the police, on December 14, information was received regarding the disappearance of a girl child aged four-five years and subsequently a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

"Three teams were formed to trace the child. Announcements were also made at the mosque and a photo of the child was circulated to all police officers. Police team found the child and she was taken for medical examination as mandated in law," said the official.

However, the doctors opined of sexual assault and Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and 6 Pocso Act were added in the FIR.

Details are awaited.

