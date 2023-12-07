Man accused of minor's rape commits suicide in Bihar jail

Patna, Dec 7 A man accused of raping a minor girl committed suicide in the Purnea central jail in Bihar, said police.

The accused identified as Amit Kumar, a native of a village that comes under Champa Nagar police station in the district, committed suicide on Wednesday evening.

He was booked under POCSO Act after raping a minor girl of his village. He was in jail for the last five months. His hearing was scheduled in Purnea district court on Thursday.

Ajay Kumar, the head warden of Purnea central jail, said the jail officials during evening counting of prisoners, found one less.

"When we searched his cell, he was found dead there with a cloth around his neck," he said.

Following the incident, the jail administration informed the parents of the inmate.

The body was sent for the post-mortem at the Purnea medical college and hospital.

“We have been informed about the incident from the jail authority. My wife met with Amit on Tuesday. He was not feeling well. He said that he was feeling suffocated inside the prison,” said Ravindra Mahto, father of Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor