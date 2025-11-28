Man accused of raping minor arrested after encounter in Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 28 A man, accused of raping a six-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, has been arrested following a short "encounter" in Bhopal on Friday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamlesh Kharpuse, the accused, Salman, was arrested from Bhopal between 3.30 a.m. to 4 a.m. in Bhopal.

The ASP said that when the police were taking Salman to Gauharganj, their vehicle's tyre got punctured on the way.

He said that the accused tried to flee the scene in between.

"The accused was being shifted in another vehicle, and in the meantime, he tried to snatch SI Shyam Singh's gun and attempted to open fire. In response, police fired at his leg, in which he got injured," ASP Kharpuse added.

Subsequently, Salman was admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for treatment.

To ensure the safety of the accused, heavy security has been deployed outside Hamida Hospital.

He would be taken to Raisen after treatment for the bullet wound.

The accused was arrested six days after he allegedly raped a six-year-old girl in the Gauharganj area in Raisen district, resulting in widespread public outrage in the district.

The authorities on Thursday extended the prohibitory orders.

On Wednesday, the area witnessed violent protests.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, angry locals and activists of various Hindu groups earlier staged protests in different parts of the district.

Police on Thursday claimed that the situation remained peaceful in the Gauharganj area.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at Police Headquarters with senior officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary, and ordered necessary action.

Expressing displeasure over the incident, the Chief Minister transferred Raisen SP Vivek Pandey.

The six-year-old girl was raped on November 21 in Raisen district.

The girl is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhopal and recovering gradually.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari visited AIIMS and met with the victim’s family on Wednesday.

