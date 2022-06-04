Man accused of raping, trafficking minor girls finally in police net

New Delhi, June 4 Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man accused of trafficking, raping and forcing minor girls to work as maids, and was evading his arrest since 2014, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Brahma Dev Chaudhary, was previously booked under sections of rape, POCSO Act and child labour act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said both the cases in which the accused was involved were solved by the police in 2014-15.

Consequently, he was declared Proclaimed Offender in both the above-mentioned cases, and he was frequently changing his locations to shield himself from the eyes of police.

After a long trail, he was apprehended from a place near Sarita Vihar Metro Station through technical surveillance as well as local intelligence. He had come there to meet one of his acquaintances.

Sharing details of the case lodged around 8 years ago, the DCP said in August 2014, a rape and POCSO case was registered in which victim minor girl aged 13 years alleged that she belongs to a poor family of Assam and was trafficked by the accused person from Assam to Delhi on the pretext of job.

She was kept in a 'Kothi' for working as a maid. She had worked there for 7-8 days and then returned to 'placement agency' office of the accused person at Shakurpur where she was raped by him.

She was again employed at a Kothi at Pitampura where she worked for 12-13 days. She, however, managed to escape from there and reached the police station for complaint.

Next year, in February 2015, another rape case was registered in which a minor girl aged 15 years alleged that she was trafficked by Chaudhary from Assam to Delhi.

He kept her in a house at Shakurpur, Delhi where she was raped and forcefully employed by him as a maid at 2-3 locations of Delhi. She also managed to escape from a house in Greater Kailash where she was employed, and approached the police.

Brahmdev Chaudhary was absconding since registration of both cases, and was finally nabbed in Delhi after 8 years.

During questioning, he revealed his involvement in both cases and it was found that after changing many locations, he was currently residing as a tenant at a house in Surya Vihar, Faridabad.

He was also not in contact with his family members for a long time.

The accused was presented at a court here which sent him to judicial custody.

